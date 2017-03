Graduation season is just about here and my alma mater HU is keeping it in the family with this year’s commencement speaker, Senator Kamala Harris who made history when she became the first African American woman Attorney General of California back in 2010 and is the second woman of color to serve in the United States Senate. I’m sure she has major keys to drop on the class of 2017…I hope they listen and are inspired! “I’m sooooo glad…I went to HOWARD U!”

Looking forward to giving the commencement address at my alma mater, @HowardU. https://t.co/2rLPExfOIH — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 28, 2017

Also On 93.9 WKYS: