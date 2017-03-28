Free Spring Activities for the Whole Family

The weather is getting warmer and many of our listeners are looking for free, inexpensive, family oriented activities to do in the DMV. We caught up with lifestyle blogger Michellette “Mimi” Green of mimicutelips.com and she gave us a list to help us out. Check it out:

Festivals:

Light the City, Baltimore, March 31st– April 8th 7PM to 11PM nightly, open until midnight on Friday & Saturday. MD, festival of lights, music and innovation

Outdoor Movies:

National Harbor, Movies on the Potomac, Family Movies/Kids starts May 7th every Sunday, @6PM – Date Night movies, starts May 4 th every Thursday, @7PM

Screen on the Green, National Mall, no schedule announced check http://www.dcoutdoorfilms.com

Blossom Kite Festival, Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Watch colorful kites soar above the fluttering cherry blossoms at the seventh annual Blossom Kite Festival on the National Mall. Kids can make kites at an activity station, and skilled kite makers and kite fliers will exhibit their craft. Bring your own kite for a chance to win one of several kite competitions.

Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. National Cherry Blossom Parade, Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m. The mile-long parade along Constitution Avenue runs from 7th to 17th streets in Northwest D.C. Featuring giant balloons, floats, celebrities and performers, the spectacle will dazzle spectators from the National Archives to the Washington Monument.

Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m. The mile-long parade along Constitution Avenue runs from 7th to 17th streets in Northwest D.C. Featuring giant balloons, floats, celebrities and performers, the spectacle will dazzle spectators from the National Archives to the Washington Monument. Southwest Waterfront Fireworks Festival,Saturday, April 15, 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Before the fireworks show at 8:30 p.m., stop by the District Wharf for the Southwest Waterfront Fireworks Festival. The event features live music, a beer garden, food trucks and activities for people of all ages. Then, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. head to The Titanic Memorial for pre-fireworks entertainment.

Smithsonian National Zoo (DC):

Easter Monday , April 17, 2017 Celebrate Easter Monday at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo with special animal demonstrations and the Easter Panda.

, April 17, 2017 Earth Optimism Day, Saturday, April 22, 2017

For Earth Day 2017, make the Zoo your go-to place to participate in green-themed activities.

Plan Ahead!

