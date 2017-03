On March 21, on the 3700 block of 12th street in NE DC, a gentleman decided to walk into 7-11 and ask for cash. While deciding to commit the crime, he forgot to put on his mask which was on top of his head.

He can be seen on camera in the video above realizing the mistake.

If you have any info on the person in the video, call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or by text message to 50411.

