Phenomenal Woman of the DMV: Candice Nicole

This month, we’re highlighting phenomenal women of the DMV. Today, we’re highlighting Candice Nicole. Candice is a Washington DC native who graduated from Morgan State University. She has run a premiere PR agency (Candice Nicole Public Relations and a women’s network called Women Who Hustle.

Candice has worked on high profile projects such as Master of the Mix, Black Alumni Networking Expo, Taste Prince George’s Food & Wine Festival, The Scarborough Foundation Gala, Spike Lee’s “Red Hook Summer”, OWN Network’s “Sweetie Pie’s”/”The Have’s & Have Nots”, “Love Thy Neighbor”, Truvee Wines DC Launch + more. CNPR clients have been seen/featured on BET Networks, TV One, Black Enterprise, The Washington Informer, The Washington, Post, Essence Magazine and more.

You can find out more about Candice Nicole in the video above.

