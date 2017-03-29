Father Of ‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl Speaks Out On His Daughter

The father ofis speaking out about his tumultuous daughter. In a lengthy video interview, Ira Peskowitz sat down with his wife, Stephanie Peskowitz (who is not Bregoli’s mother), and elaborated on his bumpy relationship with his daughter.

When talking about Bregoli’s newfound fame, Peskowitz said, “I don’t see her as a celebrity. I see her as my daughter who is in desperate need for care.” He continued, “More toward psychological care. Care for being exploited. A child who needs a loving home.”

He then goes on to describe his history as a parent and how he’s been in and out of her life. He even described a meet-up he organized with his daughter where Bregoli expressed her anger that he was in law enforcement. “She didn’t like being around police officers, and now I know why,” said Peskowitz, referring to Bregoli’s many run-ins with the cops.

The sheriff’s deputy even talked about how Bregoli’s mother, Barbera, was a factor in preventing a relationship with his daughter. She tended to distance herself from Peskowitz and his wife. Along with being against any sort of family counseling, Barbera has also had experiences with abusive boyfriends. “Barbara has a history, and it’s documented, of all of her past boyfriends of accusing them of battery, domestic violence, sexual battery towards Danielle at a young age of 4 to 5 years old,” said Peskowitz.

Much is revealed in the interview. You can watch the full clip below.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: