LET’S MAKEUP: Combat Those Under Eye Circles And Take Years Off Your Face (Without Surgery)

Beauties, dark under eye circles are the bane of any woman’s existence. Whether genetic or induced from sleep deprivation, your under eye bags add up to 10 years of aging to your face. You CAN correct this by simply understanding lighting, color correcting and using the appropriate products.

Celebrity makeup artist, Kim Baker, stopped by Hello Beautiful to show us her new makeup line, Glamazon Beauty Cosmetics, as well as demonstrate how to have those under eye bags be gone! There are two main ways to make those dark circles vanish: concealer and color correcting.

Kim reveals that concealer should always be lighter than your foundation. Go one to two shades lighter but no more as to prevent a white circle under your eyes. You want a thicker concealer to provide coverage and here’s one that our Style & Beauty Editor is obsessed with: Eye-conic Eye Concealer.

Kim used the Glamazon concealer in Vanilla Bean and then applied her Havana powder afterwards. Beautiful!

Beauties, it’s not always about concealer, it’s also about color correcting. Color correcting is when you use a color (either red or yellow) to cancel out the dark circles. Some women have gone as far as using red lipstick, then applying their concealer over it! Beauties, let your Ruby Woo be a and check out this color correcting concealer. Apply it like a regular concealer and follow up with your regular routine. Kim advises that you apply in the shape of a triangle, “it allows you to blend your concealer into your makeup better.”

Color correcting and concealer have the same type of effect. Color correcting tends to leave a more deeper, natural look, while concealer will brighten you.

Beauties, you can buy Glamazon Cosmetics in select Ricky’s stores and as well as online at Glamazon Beauty Cosmetics

DON’T MISS:

Black Beauty On Billboards: Mom Takes Major Steps To Celebrate 4C Hair

Asian-Owned Beauty Supply Store Faces Boycott After Owner Attacks Black Customer

Celebrity Makeup Artist Sam Fine Shares His Beauty Secrets

Also On 93.9 WKYS: