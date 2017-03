FINALLY!!! #dcrising is more than a hashtag after last night’s win over the LA Lakers! Thw Wiz Kids managed to come from behind in the fourth quarter beating the Lakers on their home court 119-108! John Wall scored an impressive 34 points, with Bradley Beal scoring 16 points. Peep the action below! Will you be getting play off game tickets?

All Round One home playoff games are now on sale! Get your tickets here: https://t.co/sKxH72dHpw pic.twitter.com/0seG0N8PT0 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 29, 2017

34 points, 14 assists, 1 division title. #WizLakers 📸 of the Game pic.twitter.com/zUATDHS3cD — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 29, 2017

☑️ Playoff berth

☑️ Southeast Division champions

☑️ Top 4 seed and first round home court We aren't done yet.#DCFamily pic.twitter.com/ks3lizpYiR — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 29, 2017

From last night's postgame locker room in LA, John and Brad on clinching the division with another comeback win #WizLakers pic.twitter.com/diG7hDxz98 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 29, 2017

