We are highlighting phenomenal women in the DMV throughout the month of March and today we’re spotlighting Jayna White.

Jayna works full time to help youth and families throughout the DMV. As a Howard graduate and licensed social worker, Jayna works with older youth in foster care at the DC Child and Family Service Agency. She also works with organizations and churches to mentor youth.

Find out more about Jayna White in the video above.

