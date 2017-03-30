Rihanna to Be Honored at Parsons School of Design Benefit [Details]

Angie Ange

This year the Parsons School of Design will be celebrating their 69th annual benefit by honoring none other than Bad Gal RiRi herself, Rihanna. From wearing designs from Matthew Adam Dolan, Snow Xue Gao, and Melody Ya Jun Lin, the grammy award winning artist has been a champion for emerging Parson’s design students.

“Parsons is proud to present Rihanna with this honor, as she has inspired millions through her powerful music and distinct style,”

– Joel Towers, Parsons School of Design Executive Dean

The institution’s benefit, in collaboration with The New School’s College of Performing Arts, recognizes those who celebrate young women around the world through leadership and expression through the arts. The 69th annual benefit will take place on May 22 at Pier 60 and will also honor designer, Eileen Fisher, and Neiman Marcus for their global achievements.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: