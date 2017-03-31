50 Cent is No Longer On Chris Brown’s Tour

50 Cent’s name has now disappeared from the promo posters of the events.

Get your tickets now! #PARTYTOUR chrisbrownworld.com/tour A post shared by @chrisbrownofficial on Mar 26, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

In recent reports, Lincoln Journal Star confirmed that 50 Cent, was not apart of Breezy’s tour stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Nebraska on April 10, with no explanation.

Tom Lorenz, general manager of the Nebraska venue, confirmed to the Journal Star that he’d been told 50 was no longer performing but that he was given no official reason for the decision.

With or without 50, the show must go on, with or without 50. The 2-month tour kicks off today and will still features opening acts Kap G, O.T Genasis and Fabolous.

