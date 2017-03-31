[New Album] “Painting Pictures” by Kodak Black

Despite locked behind bars, Kodak Black releases Painting Pictures

"Painting Pictures" Available Everywhere March 31st! #SG#PaintingPictures🎨 A post shared by Project Baby (@kodakblack) on Mar 24, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

I mean, why not? Tunnel Vision is doing unexpectedly very well on Billboard Charts, and Kodak Black is one of the most talked about youngsters in the industry with plenty of club bangers. It’s about time that the Florida native dropped his debut album on Thursday, March 30. The 18-Track project includes: Jeezy, A Boogie With The Hoodie, Young Thug, Future and more. Check out the leading single “Tunnel Vision”, and stream Painting Pictures below

