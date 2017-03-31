Intercession: Creating A Safety Net For Our Young Women

In addition to supporting our city officials and police officers in fixing this missing person’s issue that is plauging the DMV, we must continue our own efforts to keep the youth safe.

Tony Lewis Jr. and Marcus Ellis of Giving With A Purpose have created an event that will take place tomorrow to connect government and non-profit agencies that work with young women to several members of the community that would like to contribute to the solution.

You can find more details below

Event Date: Saturday, April 1st

Time: 10am-12:30pm

Location: The R.I.S.E Center (2700 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE Washington, DC 20032)

