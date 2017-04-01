KYS In The Community: Angie Ange Talks “Serving Our Children” With Kevin Mills

The organization Serving Our Children helps provides scholarships to underserved families residing in the DC area. Their goal is to provide low-income families in the District with expanded educational opportunities for their children. “SOC” will hold a Private School Fair & Application Event, ASaturdaypril 8th, 2017 at The Arc (1901 Mississippi Ave, SE) from 11am-2pm where you can meet and apply for schools in the area. For more info, log on to ServingOurChildrenDC.org

Manager, Family and Community Affairs, Kevin Mills talks with Angie Ange about the event and the organization. You can learn more during KYS in the Community tomorrow, April 2nd at 6am on 93.9 WKYS.