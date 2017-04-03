DC’s Potholeapalooza Starts Today

This is good news to start this week off with!!! Today, April 3rd starting at 10:30 AM, Potholepalooza – a campaign to speed up pothole repairs through service requests within 48 hours for 30 days.

They will follow up with service requests for 72 hours throughout the rest of the year.

Officials encourage D.C. residents, commuters and visitors to report potholes by calling 311, utilizing social media or contacting the city through online forms and emails.

You can visit the pothole repair site here and request repairs here.

