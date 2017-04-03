Blac Chyna Still Wants A Piece Of The Kardashian Name

and‘s marriage plans did not work out and now it appears Chyna’s Kardashian aspirations are also blocked.

The model and entrepreneur was born Angela Renée White. However, according to TMZ, when Chyna got connected with Rob, she hoped to take on the name Angela Renée Kardashian, not necessarily out of love, but as a possible business tool. I mean, who wouldn’t reap some positive benefits from the Kardashian name?

The Kardashians were not in support of this name change even if Blac Chyna did marry Rob. Now it’s confirmed that Kim, Khloé and Kourtney have successfully blocked Chyna’s petition to own the rights to a Kardashian name. This victory comes after they filed legal documents to prevent Chyna’s efforts. They felt Chyna’s Kardashian name goals would create confusion in the marketplace.

Chyna has yet to respond, but let’s hope she’s taking her loss with grace.

