Patrick Ewing Reportedly Will Become Head Coach Of The Georgetown Hoyas

WOL Sports Desk

Patrick Ewing is coming home.

According to reports the Hall of Fame Center will become the new head coach of the Georgetown University Hoyas, replacing John Thompson, III. Ewing is currently an assistant for the Charlotte Bobcats. The Bobcats are currently fighting for a playoff spot in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

Ewing played his college career at Georgetown, winning the 1984 National Championship and College Player of the Year the next year. This will be his first head coaching job.

Source: The Vertical

