Patrick Ewing Reportedly Will Become Head Coach Of The Georgetown Hoyas

Patrick Ewing is coming home.
According to reports the Hall of Fame Center will become the new head coach of the Georgetown University Hoyas, replacing John Thompson, III. Ewing is currently an assistant for the Charlotte Bobcats. The Bobcats are currently fighting for a playoff spot in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.
Ewing played his college career at Georgetown, winning the 1984 National Championship and College Player of the Year the next year. This will be his first head coaching job.
Source: The Vertical
It Was Written: NBA All-Stars Before The Glory (PHOTOS)
1. Mid major splash: Steph Curry, 2008.Source:Getty 1 of 41
2. “Happy Valentine’s Day.” Chris Paul feeling romantic vs. Duke, 2005.Source:Getty 2 of 41
3. Chris Paul vs. Maryland Terrapins, 2004.Source:Getty 3 of 41
4. Damian Lillard (R), A1 since Day 1.Source:Instagram 4 of 41
5. Pau Gasol training for the Athens Olympic Games in San Fernando, South Spain, 2004.Source:Getty 5 of 41
6. Pau Gasol congratulated by NBA Commissioner David Stern after being selected as the number three pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2001 NBA Draft.Source:Getty 6 of 41
7. Kyle Lowry during a game against Rutgers University Scarlet Knights, 2005.Source:Getty 7 of 41
8. John Wall celebrates during a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Rupp Arena, 2010.Source:Getty 8 of 41
9. Safe to say the Celtics regret passing on this one: Kobe Bryant Pre-Draft workout, 1996.Source:Getty 9 of 41
10. The Real 6God: GM Jerry West and Head Coach Del Harris introducing Kobe to the world, 1996.Source:Getty 10 of 41
11. Kobe following The Big Aristotle, before the break-up, 1996.Source:Getty 11 of 41
12. DeMarcus Cousins in a pleasant conversation with Kentucky Coach John Calipari, 2009.Source:Getty 12 of 41
13. DeMarcus Cousins objects to a call during the 2009 Jordan Brand All-American Classic.Source:Getty 13 of 41
14. Jeff Teague yams against the Duke Blue Devils, 2008.Source:Getty 14 of 41
15. Skinny savage: Kevin Durant during his Montrose Christian High School days, 2005.Source:Getty 15 of 41
16. Cold-blooded KD demoralizes the Kansas Jayhawks and fans, 2007.Source:Getty 16 of 41
17. He’s been wet for a minute: Klay Thompson quiets the crowd at Kansas State, 2005.Source:Getty 17 of 41
18. James Harden makes Arizona State relevant again, 2009.Source:Getty 18 of 41
19. James Harden makes it hard to watch for Miami Heat fans, 2011. Four years later, 2015 MVP front runner.Source:Getty 19 of 41
20. The goatee is everything: Marc Gasol during the World Basketball Championships in Japan, 2006.Source:Getty 20 of 41
21. This shot probably went in? Russell Westbrook vs. USC Trojans, 2007.Source:Getty 21 of 41
22. Russell Westbrook demoralizing Yale, 2007.Source:Getty 22 of 41
23. Future All-Stars Al Horford & Joakim Noah during another title run, 2005.Source:Getty 23 of 41
24. LaMarcus Aldridge celebrates en route to defeating the Texas A&M Aggies in the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament, 2006.Source:Getty 24 of 41
25. Greatest Power Forward in NBA history, 1995.Source:Getty 25 of 41
26. Chris Bosh with Georgia Tech, 2003.Source:Getty 26 of 41
27. The Chosen One, LeBron James.Source:Getty 27 of 41
28. Bron Bron, best high school basketball player of all time.Source:Getty 28 of 41
29. Carmelo Anthony during the 2002 McDonald’s boys High School All America Game at Madison Square Garden.Source:Getty 29 of 41
30. Greatness manifested: Melo celebrates his team’s win over the Oklahoma Sooners during the NCAA Tournament in 2003.Source:Getty 30 of 41
31. Young Dirk Nowitzki during a German League game in Wurzburg, Germany, 1998.Source:Getty 31 of 41
32. Goofy Dirk at his parents’ house in Wurzburg, Germany, 1996.Source:Getty 32 of 41
33. One German legend to another, Detlef Schrempf vs. Dirk, 1999.Source:Getty 33 of 41
34. San Antonio Spurs legend Gregg Popovich being restrained by this year’s Eastern Conference All-Star team coach Mike Budenholzer after Pop received a technical foul, 2000.Source:Getty 34 of 41
35. Western Conference All-Star team Coach Steve Kerr during his championship run with the Bulls, 1998.Source:Getty 35 of 41
36. Dwyane Wade against University of Missouri during the NCAA Tournament, 2003.Source:Getty 36 of 41
37. Flash drives past Kansas Jayhawks player during the semifinal of the NCAA Tournament, 2003.Source:Getty 37 of 41
38. Kyrie Irving during the 2010 Jordan Brand classic.Source:Getty 38 of 41
39. A sign of things to come, Kyrie Irving, 2010.Source:Getty 39 of 41
40. Anthony Davis in the 2011 Jordan Brand All-American Classic.Source:Getty 40 of 41
41. Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari motivating The Unibrow.Source:Getty 41 of 41
