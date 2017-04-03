Michelle Obama Goes Au Naturale [See Photos]

Angie Ange

If you are like the team at KYS, then you are still mourning the departure of former First Lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama. Although we are happy that they are acclimating to life as private citizens we cannot help but miss their presence. Last night, our timelines were graced with a photo of Queen Michelle wearing her hair in its natural state.

We are unsure of where the former first lady was when the photo was taken but she is giving us workout chic vibes with her thick and healthy head of black girl hair in a low ponytail and polka dot headband. Did we mention that her melanin is popping?

You know black Twitter had a field day. Check out the responses to her au naturale look, below.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: