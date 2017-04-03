April Ryan Lands CNN Politcal Analyst Gig [Details]

Angie Ange

April Ryan, a veteran journalist of the American Urban Radio Networks, has found herself becoming the news while reporting for the Trump administration at the White House. Good things happen to good people because we learned today that she will be working with CNN as a political analyst.

Last week, Ryan was scolded by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer to stop shaking her head in response to one his questions at a press briefing. This led to a firestorm of criticism for being condescending and inspired the #BlackWomenAtWork hashtag.

This past February in a new conference with Donald Trump, Ryan was told to set up a meeting with members of the Congressional Black Caucus, with the assumption that she shares a personal relationship with the members.

A CNN spokeswoman said Ryan will be a political analyst on all of its shows.

