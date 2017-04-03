Sister, Sister: Tamar Braxton’s Nephew Calls Her Out For Being Petty About Traci’s Birthday

Sibling rivalry doesn’t stop no matter how old you are.

Reality star and songstress Tamar Braxton threw a little shade at her big sister, when she declared Traci’s birthday #TamarBraxton day. Even her nephew had to call his auntie out:

Today is #TraciBraxton's birthday and #TamarBraxton wished her a #HappyBirthday, however she later posted this picture, which prompted Traci's son to call his aunty out! (Swipe Right) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 2, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

After he commented, Tamar revised her post, saying there was ‘no shame, no harm meant by this post.’

#TamarBraxton says she wasn't being shady towards her sister! #UpdatedCaption View previous post! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 2, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

We all know how this goes in families. It’s all love.

