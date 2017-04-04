NBC 10’s Jacqueline London Talks One-on-One with Cathy Hughes



Via NBC 10 Philadelphia:

“Cathy Hughes says she is still “a work in progress”, but as one of the wealthiest African American women in America, she is proof that determination pays off. NBC10’s Jacqueline London spoke with Hughes about her life, her career, and the one thing she says is to credit for her success.”

She was also honored by the African American Museum here in Philadelphia! We can’t express #PhillyProud any louder!

