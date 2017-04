Gabrielle Union is MANY things!!!!

An actress, spokeswomen, role model, etc!!! But now you can add fashion designer to the list of her many talents!! She’s joining fellow actress Eva Mendes…by collaborating with New York and Co. for a brand new collection. The collection is currently available and SUPER cute!! Gabby even models a few of the pieces!!!

Here’s a sneak peak at her jumpsuit that is part of the collection!

