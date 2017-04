Young Thug got some luck and a great lawyer on his side!!!

2 years ago in July the cops raided his Sandy Springs, Ga. home! The cops found weapons, weed and cocaine. They booked him on felony cocaine possession, marijuana possession and three counts of felony gun possession.

Fast forward to 2017…his day in court! Thugger’s attorney argued that the cops didn’t have a proper warrant…and the judge agreed!! So all of the charges got thrown out!!!

