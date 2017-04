The GOAT boxer let his frustrations get to him over the weekend. This time however, it wasn’t in the ring. Floyd Mayweather’s 12 year old daughter’s team placed second at the Jamz Cheer and Dance competition and Floyd can be seen on camera chewing out the judges.

An event exec eventually calmed Floyd Mayweather down in a private area away from the kids

