WOL News Desk

A small fighter jet has crashed about two miles south of Joint Base Andrews.

The pilot ejected from the plane using a parachute and first responders have located that pilot. That persons’s condition is unknown.

According to NBC4 The aircraft is an F-16 jet.

The plane appears to have gone down in a wooded area in the 4200 block of Steed Road in Clinton, Maryland. Some roads are closed in the area and homes evacuated

Source: NBC4 Washington

Also On 93.9 WKYS: