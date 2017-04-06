Black Boy Joy: 4 Quadruplets All Get Into Harvard and Yale

The Wade quadruplets of Liberty Township, Ohio learned they had gotten into various Ivy League schools while at track practice. Their names are Nick, Aaron, Zach and Nigel.

Per the Washington Post “Honestly, to have one child from a family be accepted to a school like this is amazing,” Zach said. “But for all four to be accepted — I just don’t, I don’t know how it happened.”

The Wade brothers also (separately) got into Duke, Georgetown, Stanford, Johns Hopkins, Vanderbilt, and Cornell.

Harvard and Yale are schools that have pledged to meet the full demonstrated financial need of their students.

The quadruplets have not decided whether they will attend the same school(s) yet.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: