Ciara Gives Us The ‘1,2 Step’ In This Cute Pregnancy Photo

Hello Beautiful Staff

Ciara is still pregnant and moving through her final trimester, stylishly.

Vibes….☺️❤️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Apr 5, 2017 at 4:39pm PDT

The beauty posted the perfect relaxed Spring maternity outfit. With a big smile, the singer and model shows off her baby bump wearing a black spaghetti strapped dress, some oversized aviator sunglasses and black Chuck Taylor’s. Talk about effortless fashion.

☀️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Apr 5, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

She posted another photo, adding a cowboy hat to her ensemble. Cute!

Ciara is definitely owning and rocking this pregnancy. Go girl!

We only have one question: when is this baby coming?! We have no doubt it’s about to be cuteness overload.

DON’T MISS:

Kelly Rowland Accidentally Liked A Negative Comment About Ciara’s Maternity Photos

Ciara Does Adorable Dance Tribute To Whitney Houston

Worth The Wait: Ciara Graces Cover Of Cosmopolitan South Africa, Talks Intimacy With Russell Wilson