[Exclusive] SDP & Rapper Kyle Talk “iSpy” Mend Light Skin Vs. Dark Skin Battle Over Fruit Snacks

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

Rapper Kyle has a had a big 2017 thus far. A number one single already under his belt and in the running for XXL’s Freshman 10 cover, the Los Angeles rhyme-spitter’s career is looking bright.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Watch as Kyle and Shorty Da Prince speak on the success of his single “iSpy” and putting the end to light skin versus dark skin battles.

Also Check Out:

[Exclusive] Big Baby D.R.A.M. Talks Album, Tour Bus Issues & Beyonce