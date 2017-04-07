Shorty Da Prince

[Exclusive] SDP & Rapper Kyle Talk “iSpy” Mend Light Skin Vs. Dark Skin Battle Over Fruit Snacks

Shorty Da Prince
Rapper Kyle has a had a big 2017 thus far. A number one single already under his belt and in the running for XXL’s Freshman 10 cover, the Los Angeles rhyme-spitter’s career is looking bright.

Watch as Kyle and Shorty Da Prince speak on the success of his single “iSpy” and putting the end to light skin versus dark skin battles.

