2 Chainz Got A Taste Of Butt Enhancement Surgery

Watch the rapper enter the operating room.

2014 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


2 Chainz either has a lot of free time or he’s just really curious. The rapper watched a butt enhancement surgery and shared it with the world. In a Thursday Instagram post, he sat outside the office of Dr. Michael Salzhauer, a.k.a. Dr. Miami. See below:

I'm up here at @therealdrmiami right now ladies you got 22 min to meet me here!! I got something on it 😜

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on

A short time later, the 39-year-old posted another video of himself wearing scrubs, preparing to watch the woman have the procedure.

Yal thought I was playing haha

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on

TMZ reported that the woman shelled out $10,000 to have the butt enhancement surgery and she consented to 2 Chainz watching. He seemed excited to be in the room, even asking his followers to execute some “trap math” to see how many butt procedures he could do for $40,000. He streamed several parts of the procedure. See more below:

Trap math #prettygirlsliketrapmusic on the way !!! Don't ask me guys I don't know

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on

So generous of the “I’m Different” rapper to provide us with an educational experience. Thanks 2 Chainz!

 

2 Chainz

