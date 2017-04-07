2 Chainz Got A Taste Of Butt Enhancement Surgery

2 Chainz either has a lot of free time or he’s just really curious. The rapper watched a butt enhancement surgery and shared it with the world. In a Thursday Instagram post, he sat outside the office of Dr. Michael Salzhauer, a.k.a. Dr. Miami. See below:
A short time later, the 39-year-old posted another video of himself wearing scrubs, preparing to watch the woman have the procedure.
TMZ reported that the woman shelled out $10,000 to have the butt enhancement surgery and she consented to 2 Chainz watching. He seemed excited to be in the room, even asking his followers to execute some “trap math” to see how many butt procedures he could do for $40,000. He streamed several parts of the procedure. See more below:
So generous of the “I’m Different” rapper to provide us with an educational experience. Thanks 2 Chainz!
