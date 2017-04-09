Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets

Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets

Photo by Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets

Sports
Home > Sports

Russell Westbrook Breaks the Single Season Triple Double Record

DJ Gemini
Leave a comment

Shout to Russell Westbrook for just plane out balling on another level all season long. Today Westbook recorded his 42nd Triple-double of the season, breaking Oscar Robertson’s record for the most triple-doubles in one season. I’m pretty sure this will answer all questions about who the MVP will be this season.

All Hail the King: Twitter’s Best Reactions to Game 7 of the NBA Finals

21 photos Launch gallery

All Hail the King: Twitter’s Best Reactions to Game 7 of the NBA Finals

Continue reading Russell Westbrook Breaks the Single Season Triple Double Record

All Hail the King: Twitter’s Best Reactions to Game 7 of the NBA Finals

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos