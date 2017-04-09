Russell Westbrook Breaks the Single Season Triple Double Record

Shout to Russell Westbrook for just plane out balling on another level all season long. Today Westbook recorded his 42nd Triple-double of the season, breaking Oscar Robertson’s record for the most triple-doubles in one season. I’m pretty sure this will answer all questions about who the MVP will be this season.
All Hail the King: Twitter’s Best Reactions to Game 7 of the NBA Finals
21 photos Launch gallery
