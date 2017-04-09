Continue reading Snoop Dogg Inducts 2 Pac into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Verses To Live By: 2Pac’s 44 Greatest Verses

Today we remember the anniversary of <b>2Pac’s</b> death. During his short life the rapper was a prolific writer and even after his death fans have benefited from an almost unbelievable stream of “new” releases. Touching intently on systematic injustice in America and around the world, Pac became adored not just for his lack of filter, but also his outright brashness. To celebrate his birthday, check out this gallery of Pac’s 44 greatest songs and verses for a reminder of the man the world lost too soon in 1996.