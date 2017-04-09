Snoop Dogg Inducts 2 Pac into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Historic night in the BK last Friday night. The Legendary Tupac Shakur was inducted into the Rock & roll Hall of Fame. What better person than Snoop Dogg to induct the OG. Snoop Dogg gave a very emotional speech at the Barclays Center.
Verses To Live By: 2Pac’s 44 Greatest Verses
1. 2Pac – “Until The End Of Time”1 of 44
2. 2Pac – “Changes”2 of 44
3. 2Pac – “Dear Mama”3 of 44
4. 2Pac – “Brenda’s Got A Baby”4 of 44
5. 2Pac – “California Love” [Original Version]5 of 44
6. 2pac – “Tupac All Eyez On Me”6 of 44
7. 2Pac – “Life Goes On”7 of 44
8. 2pac – “Unconditional Love”8 of 44
9. 2Pac – “Resist The Temptation”9 of 44
10. 2Pac – “Ambitionz Az A Ridah”10 of 44
11. 2Pac – “Lord Knows”11 of 44
12. 2Pac – “Hail Mary”12 of 44
13. 2Pac – “2 Of Amerikaz Most Wanted”13 of 44
14. 2pac – “Hell For A Hustla”14 of 44
15. 2Pac – “Trapped”15 of 44
16. 2Pac feat. Nas & J. Phoenix – “Thugz Mansion”16 of 44
17. 2Pac – “Hit ‘Em Up”17 of 44
18. 2pac – “Me Against the World”18 of 44
19. 2Pac – “If I Die 2Nite”19 of 44
20. 2Pac – “Keep Ya Head Up”20 of 44
21. 2Pac – “I Wonder If Heaven Got A Ghetto”21 of 44
22. 2Pac Ft. Notorious B.I.G. – “Runnin’ (Dying to Live)”22 of 44
23. 2Pac – “I Get Around”23 of 44
24. 2Pac & Scarface – “Smile”24 of 44
25. 2pac – “Picture Me Rollin”25 of 44
26. 2pac – “How Do U Want It”26 of 44
27. 2Pac – “I Ain’t Mad At Cha”27 of 44
28. 2Pac – “So Many Tears”28 of 44
29. 2Pac – “When Thugz Cry”29 of 44
30. Tupac – “Out on bail”30 of 44
31. 2Pac – “Bury Me A G”31 of 44
32. MC Breed feat. 2Pac – “Gotta Get Mine”32 of 44
33. 2Pac feat. Lady of Rage – “Me and My Girlfriend”33 of 44
34. 2Pac – “Against All Odds”34 of 44
35. Makaveli – “White Man’z World”35 of 44
36. 2Pac – “Old School”36 of 44
37. 2Pac – “Holler If You Hear Me”37 of 44
38. 2Pac – “My Block”38 of 44
39. 2pac – “Tupac Only God Can Judge Me”39 of 44
40. 2Pac – “Hold Ya Head”40 of 44
41. 2pac feat. George Clinton – “Tupac Can’t C Me”41 of 44
42. 2pac feat. B-Legit, C-Bo & D-Shot – “Ain’t Hard 2 Find”42 of 44
43. 2Pac- “16 On Deathrow”43 of 44
44. 2Pac – “Krazy”44 of 44
