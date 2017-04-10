Mercedes Edney, The Woman Who Got The Surprise From Chrissy Teigen Chats With The Fam

Follow The Fam In The Morning:
Chrissy Teigen is on the forefront of social issues and uses her celebrity platform for good more than most. This past weekend, she brightened someone’s whole day by giving them a gift they never expected.
Mercedes Edney, of North Carolina, owns a natural skincare-product company called Ixora Botanical Beauty however she wanted to further her experience through education. Mercedes started a GoFundMe campaign which had gotten to about $350 of her $5500 goal.
On Friday, out of nowhere, a payment for $5,605 came in. Once Mercedes was informed of who donated it, the message left made the story more awesome. “I’ve seen this be your passion for such a long time now. So excited to see you fulfill your dream!” – is the statement Chrissy Teigen left with her donation.
Check out the twitter exchange below and you can listen to the interview above.
