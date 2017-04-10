89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

89th Annual Academy Awards – Arrivals

Mercedes Edney, The Woman Who Got The Surprise From Chrissy Teigen Chats With The Fam

The Fam In The Morning
Chrissy Teigen is on the forefront of social issues and uses her celebrity platform for good more than most. This past weekend, she brightened someone’s whole day by giving them a gift they never expected.

Check It Out! Chrissy Teigen Just Did The Sweetest Thing Ever For A Fan

Mercedes Edney, of North Carolina, owns a natural skincare-product company called Ixora Botanical Beauty however she wanted to further her experience through education. Mercedes started a GoFundMe campaign which had gotten to about $350 of her $5500 goal.

On Friday, out of nowhere, a payment for $5,605 came in. Once Mercedes was informed of who donated it, the message left made the story more awesome. “I’ve seen this be your passion for such a long time now. So excited to see you fulfill your dream!” – is the statement Chrissy Teigen left with her donation.

Check out the twitter exchange below and you can listen to the interview above.

