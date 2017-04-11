Olawunmi Akinlemibola with The Fam In The Morning

Meet Olawunmi Akinlemibola, The Maryland Teen That Has Been Accepted By Most Ivy League Schools

Olawunmi Akinlemibola is a senior at Duval High School in Lanham, Maryland and May 1 looks to be a big day for her. She’s been accepted by 14 schools, including Duke, Princeton, Emory, Brown, Harvard, and her current top choice Stanford.

Currently Olawunmi has a 4.15 GPA and has earned 53 college credits already.

If you wanna know how she feels about the experience thus far, watch the interview above.

