Mariah Carey is back on the market!!!

You know she broke off the engagement to her billionaire boo! Then 5 minutes later…she started dating her back up dancer Bryan Tanaka! The were going strong for 5 whole months! But now they’ve called it quits!! I SUPER hope it’s not true that she was giving him $25k a month…so that he’d have money to buy her gifts!! WTF???

