MTV Is Changing The Award Show Game!

MTV is proving they are progressive!!!

They’ve made some big changes for the 2017 awards season!!! They have done away with gender specific categories! So instead of having best female actress or best male…they will be in the same category! According to MTV.com:

The news is out! The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards will be held on Sunday, May 7 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. And for all of you who have been patiently waiting, voting is officially opening! This year, we’ve got a great mix of categories for you surrounding your favorite moments in movies and TV. We’ve kept some of our favorite categories like Movie of the Year and Best Kiss but added a few new ones like Best Reality Competition and Best Fight Against the Machine! Cast your votes for them before voting closes April 17th. We are also thrilled to announce that our host this year will be none other than comedian and Aca-expert, Adam Devine, so be sure to tune into the show for some side-splitting laughs!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: