Lil Boosie was minding his business…doing a little shopping!

He was at a Dillard’s in the mall in Mississippi…when security asked him and his crew to leave! That’s when things went all the way left! He and some of his people got pepper sprayed during the melee! Him and his crew broke out in a white van!

Speaking of Boosie…he’s going to make his indie film debut in a new boxing movie called Glass Jaw!!!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: