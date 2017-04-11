The Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Commemorative Service

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Commemorative Service

Dannis Dish: Your Bi-Quarterly Sermon From Reverend Tyrese

In today’s Danni’s Dish, we discussed the Billboard Music Award Nominations and Mariah Carey briefly. Most of the dish was centered around the tremendously insensitive message to women are sex positive.

Watch how Danni reacts to his message above.

Black Women have an age old argument that black men prefer to date outside of their race as oppose to getting with a sista. So when black celebs like Tyrese, who publicly speaks about black love and black lives, marries a woman who doesn’t look what some would consider black enough, black women waste no time putting them on blast. Fans of the singer slammed him on social media after he posted a photo of his new wife, referring to her as a black queen. Although, in Tyrese’s case, his wife is is Ecuadorian, Jamaican and African-American, Twitter jumped to conclusion just based on the photo alone. What’s new? Check out what a few Twitter users had to say about Mrs. Gibson.

