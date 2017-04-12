BlackGirlMagic: Yara Shahidi Got Accepted Into Every College She Applied To

Black-ish star Yara Shahidi (Zoey) sat down with Seventeen recently and when asked about her collegiate decision. We reported last month that she got an amazing recommendation for Harvard from Michelle Obama.

Yara continues to drop bigger and better news: “I did get all of my college acceptances and I’m keeping them close to the belt as of right now, but I got into every college I applied to,” Yara stated.

She still plans to take a year off in between high school and college to figure out what career path she wants to take.

