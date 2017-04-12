WomenToKnow Live: April Ryan On Navigating White House Coverage As A Black Woman & Veteran Journalist

April Ryan’s lauded career in journalism spans four U.S. presidencies. As you can imagine, from the Clinton era to Trump, Ryan has been at the forefront of heated presidential debates and White House press conferences. On today’s episode of HB’s Facebook Live, our editorial director Allison McGevna turns the questions on Ryan, asking her about her impressive career and her take on the modern political landscape.

