As we say good by to the hilarious Charlie Murphy who passed away from Lukemia today at the age of 57, fans everywhere have posted their favorite moments of his comedy. Many posted sketches from the Dave Chappelle Show, so much so that it began trending on twitter! Others posted his brother Eddie Murphy doing impersonations of Charlie. Comedians have also expressed their condolences. See Below.

We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time . Charlie Murphy RIP. pic.twitter.com/AAwItp5AJC — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) April 12, 2017

The funniest storyteller in history. RIP and thank you. <3 #charliemurphy — Skie (@skiephipps) April 12, 2017

Here is a video of Eddie Murphy imitating Charlie Murphy. It's spot on. pic.twitter.com/D2cSV1xgGY — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) April 12, 2017

After every gig, he rushed home to be with his kids. He died with gigs on the books. #RIP #charliemurphy From The D.L. Hughley Show pic.twitter.com/z4nY37MRER — The DL Hughley Show (@DLHughleyRadio) April 12, 2017

