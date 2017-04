As the backlash continues to pile up against United Airlines, they are trying to get back in the good graces of their customers, starting with the people who were on the plane who had to witness a passenger dragged off for not leaving the overbooked flight…this just in!

JUST IN: United says all customers on flight 3411, where a man was dragged off, are receiving compensation for the cost of their tickets. — CNBC (@CNBC) April 12, 2017

Also On 93.9 WKYS: