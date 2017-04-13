Ben’s Chili Bowl Puts John Wall And Bradley Beal On Mural Ahead Of Playoffs

Ben’s Chili Bowl is known for its original murals that it paints highlighting people of impact in African American and DC culture. A new temporary mural has been placed on the U street side of Ben’s Chili Bowl. The contents of the mural are Washington Wizards guards John Wall and Bradley Beal. It comes right in time for the NBA playoffs as the Wizards play Easter Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks.

The last mural featured Bill Cosby, Barack Obama, Chuck Brown and Donnie Simpson.

