Trump Orders Biggest Non-Nuclear Weapon Dropped On Afghanistan

The U.S. military has released a 22,000 pound bomb nicknamed “the mother of all bombs”, targeting the ISIS-K complex in Afghanistan.

“At 7:32 p.m. local time today, U.S. Forces – Afghanistan conducted a strike on an ISIS-K tunnel complex in Achin district, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, as part of ongoing efforts to defeat ISIS-K in Afghanistan in 2017,” U.S. Forces – Afghanistan said in a statement Thursday.

According to ABCNews.com, ISIS-K refers to ISIS-Khorasan, the terror group’s affiliate in Afghanistan that mainly operates in the eastern part of the country.

“U.S. Forces took every precaution to avoid civilian casualties with this strike. U.S. Forces will continue offensive operations until ISIS-K is destroyed in Afghanistan.”

