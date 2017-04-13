EXCLUSIVE: Ray Jr Talks ‘NozeBleedz’, Empowering Women Musically & More [VIDEO]

Born and raise in the heart of Cleveland, rapper Ray Jr, has quickly become a hot name on the hip-hop circuit, with his hit record “NozeBleedz” and multiple mixtapes.

On Wednesday evening, he stopped by Naptown to chat with Hot 96.3’s own B-Swift, to chat about his journey and growing. Plus, he also brought up how important it is to give back to his community, from feeding and clothing tens of thousands of people each year to delivering top notch entertainment for free!

Watch the full interview above!