Wendy Williams Insinuates Tyrese Is Gay Because Of His Comments About ‘Skeezers’

Tyrese was already in hot water for his absurd and lengthy comments critiquing women’s body choices back in March. After many women dragged him, Williams added to the backlash by calling out Tyrese on her show: “I don’t like a man telling me what to do…You listen to your father, you listen to your husband if he has something smart to say. You might even listen to your boyfriend if you’ve been with him longer than three years, but I’m not listening to you, Tyrese. Are you serious?”

Well it seems the actor and “Sweet Lady” crooner still hasn’t learned his lesson. Tyrese continued to spew nonsense when he told BET.com, “Sluts, skeezers, hoes, tramps and overly aggressive promiscuous women, they are never without a man because they don’t have no standards.” He continued, “But when you are single, and you actually love yourself, you know your value and your self worth, you hold out until God sends you what’s yours.” You can watch his comments below.

LOL: Tyrese said some things here and now people are mad pic.twitter.com/a7SYTb4hU6 — ♌️ 🖕 (@The_Menace__) April 10, 2017

After hearing this, Williams once again had to tell the singer about himself. On Thursday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the talk show host questioned why Tyrese always has so much to say about women and not men. She even insinuated that he might have a thing for men. She let out, “he likes men,” before taking a sip of her delicious tea. You can watch for yourself below.

N da words of #KekePalmer "and da gag is" @WendyWilliams #TYRESE is gonna be mad as hell da streets have been talking 4 years #WendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/GQTEEGTJ4f — Mr. Mac Nutgetz (@BiNature2011) April 13, 2017

Tyrese recently got married to a women on Valentine’s Day in an under wraps ceremony. Despite their expression of love, one does have to question why Tyrese seems to rarely have critiques for men. Maybe sexism runs deep for this actor…or you can believe what Wendy said.

