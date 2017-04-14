Majic Live Sessions: Stokley Sings New Single “Level” Plus Mint Condition Classics

Singer Stokley Williams is best known for his work with the “baddest band in the land,” Mint Condition but now he’s branching out on his own. With a new album “Introducing Stokley” coming in June, Williams is looking forward to his new venture. For our first Majic Live Sessions of 2017 we were delighted to have Stokley perform his new single “Level” along with some Mint Condition classics “What Kinda Man Would I Be” and the hit that started it all “Pretty Brown Eyes (Breaking My Heart) in front of his fans.

