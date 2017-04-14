Amazing! A 8 Year Old Stole His Father’s Car To Drive To McDonald’s And Was Successful

A 8 Year old Ohio boy wanted a cheeseburger from McDonald’s. His parents had fallen asleep however. So after watching videos on YouTube the young lad grabbed his father’s car keys with his 4 year old sister in the car and took a mile and a half drive to the local McDonald’s.

Drivers noticed and called the police after seeing the young child pull through the pick up window.

Fortunately adults surrounded the vehicle. The children were able to eat their McDonalds as they waited for their grandparents to arrive

