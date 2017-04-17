Dannis Dish: Tyrese Apologizes

In today’s Danni’s Dish, we discussed Drake stealing the show at Coachella, Kendrick Lamar’s Be Humble becoming the NBA playoff theme and Tyrese taking a step back from his sexist comments last week.
