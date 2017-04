The Russ Parr Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

On the upcoming season of Iyanla Vanzant’s “Fix My Life,” she helped Neffie and her husband, Soullow. Click on the audio player to hear more on this on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow @RussParrShow

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: