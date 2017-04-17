Drake Experiences Discrimination at Coachella [Details]

DJ Flava

This weekend, Drake rocked the stage at Coachella in Indio, California but his stay at a country club nearby was far from pleasant.

The rapper accused The Madison Club, a private residential community in La Quinta, California of racial profiling stating, “The most offensive place I have ever stayed at in my life with staff who pick and choose who they are going to accommodate based on racial profiling,” Drake captioned an Instagram image of The Madison Club’s logo.

Despite reaching commercial success, Drake’s post and delete shows us that fame and fortune does not protect you from discrimination.

