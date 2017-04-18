Tax Day Specials In The DMV

Its Tax Day 2018…which means if you haven’t done your taxes, do them.

It also means there are specials available everywhere today…here are some that you may find in the DMV

Noodles & Company. From Wednesday, April 12 – Tuesday, April 18, Noodles & Company’s “File Online, Order Online” offer gives those who file their taxes digitally (and those who don’t!) $4 off any $10 purchase placed through order.noodles.com using the code “TAXDAY17” at checkout.

Office Depot & OfficeMax. Free bulk bin shredding of up to five pounds is available to help taxpayers dispose of private financial information. Visit officedepot.com/shredding to print a coupon for this free bulk bin shredding offer, valid through April 29 and can be redeemed at any Office Depot or OfficeMax stores.

Planet Fitness. From Saturday, April 15 – Saturday, April 22, consumers can receive a free HydroMassage at any Planet Fitness location. De-stressers need only bring in a coupon available on PlanetFitness.com (starting April 15) before relaxing their cares away.

JetBlue. This year, JetBlue is giving customers the chance to win a one-way flight with the first-ever JetBlue Tax Return Return Flight. Here’s how it works: (1) Visit JetBlueTaxReturnFlight.com before April 25; (2) Fill out the required fields and let us know if you owe money this year to Uncle Sam. Clicking “yes” will enter you to win a one-way flight; and (3) Wait to see if you win! We will notify you if you’ve won a one-way flight for your next trip on JetBlue.

BLT Steak

1625 I St., NW

This downtown steakhouse is offering 50% off all alcoholic beverages all day long, including cocktails, craft beers, and wines by the bottle and glass.

Centrolina

974 Palmer Alley, NW

Grab a free drip coffee with any purchase in the market of this CityCenterDC Italian venture, offered 8 am to 11 am. The bar/restaurant pours a special $9 cocktail all day and evening.

Trummer’s on Main

7134 Main St., Clifton, VA

Feel fancy for less with $1 Rappahannock oysters and $7 sparkling wines by the glass, available for both lunch and dinner.

Osteria Morini

301 Water St., SE

Happy hour runs all day at this Navy Yard Italian. Dig into $10 bowls of house-made pasta from 5 to 10 pm, and enjoy 20 % off all drinks (imported beers, hand-crafted cocktails, scotches, and more) all day.

Hula Girl

4044 Campbell Ave., The Village at Shirlington

Enjoy an extended happy hour from 5 to 9 pm with $20 bottles of vintage wines.

Kapnos Taverna, Kapnos Kouzina, and Kapnos

4000 Wilson Blvd., Arlington; 4900 Hampden Ln., Bethesda; 2201 14th St., NW

Drink in an all-day happy hour in the bar of Kapnos Taverna (Arlington) and Kouzina (Bethesda). The DC flagship offers an extended hour, available until 9 pm.

Pepita Cantina

4000 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

This Mexican bar/restaurant celebrates Tax Day with an all-day happy hour.

Requin

Mosaic District, 8296 Glass Alley, Fairfax

Celebrate the end of tax season with extended hours for Requin’s happy hour menu (available until 9 pm).

Graffiato

707 6th St., NW

Graffiato is offering an all-day happy hour at the bar with specials on drinks and food.

G by Mike Isabella

2201 14th St., NW

Mike Isabella’s casual restaurant next to Kapnos is offering an all-day happy hour menu at the bar for Tax Day.

